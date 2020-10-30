A deaf and mute boy unable to call for help has reportedly been mauled to death by a neighbour's dog.Luqmaan Jardien, 3, was alone in his Cape Town home with his neighbour's dog when the tragedy unfolded.The three-year-old South African, born to deaf and mute parents, had reportedly been dragged into the garden by the animal when the incident was first spotted by a neighbour."I looked out the bathroom window and I saw Luqmaan lying there and the dog was busy biting him in the neck," said the neighbour, who asked not to be identified.She alerted Luqmaan's uncle, who then rushed to the boy's aid.Dawood Stuart told Daily Voice that he picked up the severely injured toddler and tried to get inside the house.The pit bull was unrelenting in his release of the boy, so relatives were forced to use a door at the entrance of the home to asphyxiate the dog.According to Daily Voice, the three-year-old was faintly breathing inside the house but was later pronounced dead in hospital.The boy's parents are said to be devastated.Other member's of Luqmaan's family told Daily Voice that they couldn't hear the boy's cries because he couldn't speak."We didn't hear anything because he is mute like his parents. He couldn't shout for help."Stuart presumed that the pit bull was "somehow" provoked given that it would often play with Luqmaan on other days.A police spokesperson was not clear on whether an investigation is underway, but added that "It's very sad, because we don't even know if the child could call out for help".