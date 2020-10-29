The landslide that hit Lidi village in Sindhupalchowk district.

A total of 463 people have been killed and 101 others are missing due to floods, landslides, and lightning across the country since April this year.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, landslides have claimed the lives of 295 people.

Similarly, 65 people have died due to lightning, 42 due to floods, 21 due to snake bites, 15 due to incessant rains, 13 due to fire, and 12 due to animal attacks.

According to Authority, 64 people are missing due to landslides and 37 due to floods.

During the period, 803 people were injured, and property worth over Rs 797.5 million was damaged.