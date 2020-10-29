A four-year-old girl died this Wednesday afternoon after being hit by lightning, while walking with his grandmother and older sister, on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.The Brazilian website G1 says that the child was still admitted to the hospital, but ended up not resisting the injuries."I was parking when the lightning struck and the car shook. People started saying that it had hit a boy, but he was fine. When I approached I saw that it had also hit a girl. I even tried to help with techniques I learned in my youth. Grandma also tried to revive her while praying and asking 'go back to grandmother'. The help came as quickly as possible ", said Julio Morenato, who watched the moment.As confirmed by this witness to the publication, a man was also struck by the same lightning bolt in the leg.