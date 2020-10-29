In the middle of autumn.
Tuesday, 27 Oct 2020 - An atypical end of October, with record precipitation of freezing rain (commonly known as snow water), snow and hail; with temperatures down to -2 degrees, all due to cold front number 9. The cold front was forecast to reach Chihuahua Capital today with temperatures down to -1C.
Continúa Nevando en #Janos #Chihuahua— Chihuahua Tiempo Severo (@ClimaChihuahua1) October 27, 2020
Video Cortesía de Jesús Garcia pic.twitter.com/caseKIHfuO
This was reported by Tiempo Severo Chihuahua, which said the rainfall on Monday night and early Tuesday in Ciudad Juárez was is part of a rare meteorological phenomenon.
According to Meteored, at the Abraham González Airport meteorological station, the low temperature of -2C, with a wind-chill of -9, was atypical for the month of October, in the middle of autumn.
