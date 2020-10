refused reunification with their children

On Thursday night when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden angrily accused President Trump of a "criminal" family separation policy that had "lost track" of more than 500 migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, he was repeating an inaccurate and misleading news report that had circulated earlier this week."What happened? Their kids were ripped from their arms and separated and now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone," Biden said. "Nowhere to go, nowhere to go. It's criminal."The former vice president was likely relying on a brief report from NPR about the latest development in a lawsuit between the ACLU and the Justice Department regarding the status of children who have still not been reunited with their parents after being brought across the border illegally."In the current litigation, for example, out of the parents of 485 children whom Plaintiffs' counsel has been able to contact, they've yet to identify a single family that wants their child reunited with them in their country of origin," Jennings said.Trump made an allusion to this Thursday night in his response to Biden, referencing coyotes and human smuggling by cartels.What these left-wing activists and former Vice President Biden have in common is an apparent belief that the border is a simple place and that family reunification a simple task.At the height of the migrant crisis in 2019, the number of family units being apprehended at the border was at an all-time high. Smugglers — coyotes — would bring across large groups, sometimes as many as a thousand people at once, and tell them to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol claiming asylum. Nothing like this had ever happened before, certainly not on this scale.Why would adults pose as parents? Because family units are treated differently at the border than single adults, namely, family units are typically held for a short time and then released with orders to appear before an immigration judge at some future date. The Trump administration pursued a disastrous family separation policy for a short time in 2018, which automatically separated all family units caught crossing the border illegally and resulted in some parents being deported to their countries of origin while their children remained in the U.S.Today, many of those parents simply don't want their children to return to those countries, where violence and poverty are rampant.Should the Trump administration have separated families? No. But there's more to the story than that, and Biden, along with outraged left-wing activists, should take the time to learn about human smuggling at the border and the lengths to which some parents will go to ensure their kids grow up in the United States — even if it means refusing to reunite with them back home.