The government in Mozambique reports that 22 people have died and 12 injured after heavy rains, and strong winds in several regions of the country since the beginning of October 2020.in the provinces of Niassa, Nampula, Zambézia and Manica and in Maputo city.According to the minister, flooding also affected areas of Doa district in Tete province due to an overflow of the Zambezi river.on 12 October.