damage
The government in Mozambique reports that 22 people have died and 12 injured after heavy rains, and strong winds in several regions of the country since the beginning of October 2020.

Government spokesperson and Deputy Justice Minister, Filimao Suaze, said 16,657 people from 3,695 families have been affected by floods in the provinces of Niassa, Nampula, Zambézia and Manica and in Maputo city. Almost 2,000 homes were damaged and 922 completely destroyed. Schools and health centres were also damaged.

According to the minister, flooding also affected areas of Doa district in Tete province due to an overflow of the Zambezi river.

At least 13 people died in flash floods at Rapale district in the province of Nampula after the Meluli river broke its banks on 12 October. Eight other fatalities were a result of buildings collapsing during heavy rain and strong winds and one other fatality was a result of lightning strike, the minister said.