As many as nine people, including four women, were killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm lashed parts of north Karnataka on Tuesday.Two women were killed in the lightning strike at Bhairapur village in Siruguppa taluk, Ballari district, when they were removing weed at a chilli farm. Similarly, two shepherd women were struck dead by lightning at Chikkaulligeri in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi district. Deceased have been identified as Yellavva Inchal (30) and Bhagavva Kadakol (50). Revanna Malagi has suffered severe burns in the incident.As many as 47 sheep belonging to Srikant Dalawai of Hukkeri were killed in a lightning strike near Naviluthirtha.Lightning strike claimed two farmers at Devaragudda road in Ranebennur, Haveri district. Victims have been identified as Dayananda Pati.l (50) and Parameshwarappa Kalammanavar (49).In yet another incident of lightning strike reported from Hathalli in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district, Dhareppa Biradar (45) was killed while returning home in his bullock cart. Interestingly, oxen escaped unhurt in the incident.Roopa Chouhan (14), a Class VI student from Gedageri tanda in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district and Bhagwantaraya Keramagi, aged 26, from Astaga village in Kalaburagi taluk, also killed in lightning strikes.