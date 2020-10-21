© NASA Livestream



© NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Goddard Space Flight Center/Conceptual Image Lab



"Bennu is one of the most potentially hazardous asteroids, with a non-negligible chance of impacting the Earth at some point in the 22nd century. Part of our science investigation is about understanding its orbital trajectory, refining the impact probability, and documenting its physical and chemical properties so that future generations can develop an impact-mitigation mission, if that's necessary."

NASA's spacecraft dropped 3,000 feet to blast asteroid dust

NASA will decide whether to stow the sample or try again

The Bennu sample should reach Earth in 2023