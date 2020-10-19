A black bear attacked four people ranging in age from their 50s to 90s and damaged a police car Friday in central Japan before being shot to death, police and other local authorities said.. The police were patrolling the area after receiving a report in the morning that the animal had been spotted at a shopping center in the city.Following its assault on the vehicle, the bear fled into a house where hunters shot it.According to the police, the bear was 1.3 meters in length and weighed over 100 kilograms.The Ishikawa prefectural government had raised its bear alert to the highest level last week for the first time in 10 years following a number of eyewitness reports of the animal.The latest bear attacks occurred in an area with fields and houses, about 6 kilometers from JR Matto Station.Black bears are the only wild bears on Japan's largest main island of Honshu, where Ishikawa Prefecture is located, while larger brown bears inhabit the country's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.