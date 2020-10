© Apex Mountain Resort



The first snow of the season has fallen on Apex Mountain Resort.The resort's website is reporting 25 cm of fresh snow in the last 48 hours and 16 cm in the last 24 hours.The dusting of snow can be seen on the resort's live webcam Last season's opening day at Apex was Dec. 7, 2019.This year they are aiming for a Dec. 5 opening day, according to resort owner James Shalman.