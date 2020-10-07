© Getty Images



Parts of the region are recording the heaviest rains in a century.

Nearly six million people have been affected by flooding this year in East Africa.Data from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 1.5 million people have been displaced by the floods.There are fears that the situation will worsen when the short rains peak in November to hit most countries in the region.In 2019, a big temperature differential between the east and west sides of the Indian Ocean was blamed for heavy rainfall.In Sudan, 860,000 people have had their homes destroyed whilst more than 120 have died.In neighbouring South Sudan, 800,000 people have been affected with 368,000 people forced from their homes."Entire communities have fled to higher ground to escape the rising waters," the UN said in a statement.In Ethiopia 1.1 million people have been affected by flooding.Floods have also submerged communities in Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.