a continual flow of arctic air over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes

According to the International Centre for Waterspout Research, the highest number of waterspouts/funnels ever recorded took place recently over the Great Lakes during a seven-day period. The ICWR posted the details on Twitter and Facebook. The outbreak took place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.According to the ICWR the events were reported over every Great Lake with the majority over Lake Erie.(meteorologists call this, "A pipeline to the Arctic") causing instability and ideal conditions for waterspout development."