, vital information for NASA and others aiming to send astronauts to the moon, the study noted.A Chinese-German team reported on the radiation data collected by the lander — named Chang'e 4 for the Chinese moon goddess — in the U.S. journal Science Advances."This is an immense achievement in the sense that now we have a data set which we can use to benchmark our radiation" and better understand the potential risk to people on the moon, said Thomas Berger, a physicist with the German Space Agency's medicine institute., noted Robert Wimmer-Schweingruber of Christian-Albrechts University in Kiel, Germany."The difference is, however, that we're not on such a flight for as long as astronauts would be when they're exploring the moon," Wimmer-Schweingruber said in an email."Humans are not really made for these radiation levels and should protect themselves when on the moon," he added., Wimmer-Schweingruber said."Basically, the less you see of the sky, the better. That's the primary source of the radiation," he said.Wimmer-Schweingruber said the radiation levels are close to what models had predicted., said Kerry Lee, a space radiation expert at Johnson Space Center in Houston."It is nice to see confirmation of what we think and our understanding of how radiation interacts with the moon is as expected," said Lee, who was not involved in the Chinese-led study.In a detailed outline released this week, NASA said the first pair of astronauts to land on the moon under the new Artemis program would spend about a week on the lunar surface, more than twice as long as the Apollo crews did a half-century ago. Expeditions would last one to two months once a base camp is established.The space agency said it will have radiation detectors and a safe shelter aboard all Orion crew capsules flying to the moon. As for the actual landers, three separate corporate teams are developing their own craft with NASA oversight. For the first Artemis moon landing, at least, the astronauts will live in the ascent portion of their lander."So in this sense — I think the walls of European Castles would be too thick!" Berger wrote in an email.