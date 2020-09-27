© Reuters / BelaPAN



Belarusian cops employed tear gas and flashbang devices to disperse a rally against the country's long-time President Alexander Lukashenko, on Sunday, in the country's second largest city, Gomel.Police said they resorted to using the equipment because "some people acted inadequately." The flashbangs were fired only as warning shots, a spokesman insisted.When the two groups came face to face, the police fired stun devices into the air and sprayed tear gas at the protesters.After a brief shoving match the crowd retreated, shouting "fascists," while the law enforcers were filmed arresting at least one man.People have been protesting across the country since the presidential election on August 9, which the opposition insists was rigged. The demonstrations have been marred by mass arrests and accusations of police brutality.Around 200 people were detained on Sunday as the Belarusian capital, Minsk, and other cities hosted rallies, during which the opposition held a "people's inauguration" of exiled presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.The action was called in response to the secret induction staged by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko earlier this week. Tikhanovskaya won't be attending the protest, as she fled Belarus for Lithuania after the August 9 election, which the opposition insists was rigged.Thousands marched along Independence Avenue in Minsk, despite security forces thoroughly preparing for the unsanctioned event and urging people to stay at home.The city's largest squares were blocked off, with seven metro stations in the center also shut down. A convoy of armored vehicles was also spotted outside Lukashenko's heavily guarded residence.Music was played from loudspeakers along the route of the march to drown out the chants of the demonstrators, calling for Lukashenko's immediate resignation and a new, fair election., according to official data, with hundreds, including many officers, wounded.