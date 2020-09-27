Meghalaya
Local media report that at least 13 people have died in floods and landslides in Meghalaya since heavy rainfall began around 22 September. State Disaster Management Authority said that 5 people remain missing while a total of 985 people in 37 villages across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts have been affected.
Assam
Meanwhile in the neighouring state of Assam, a fresh wave of floods has affected 178,313 people in 155 villages of the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur. At least 25 relief distribution camps have been opened by authorities to house any displaced persons.
Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) said on 26 September that the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district while the Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers were above the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts respectively.
Social Media
It has been pouring in Meghalaya since September 22. Hills have turned into massive scale waterfalls pic.twitter.com/NgV3y7b9dt— Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) September 26, 2020
#Watch: A wooden bridge at Dumnikura in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills being washed away by flood waters triggered by very heavy rains on Wednesday. @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/pLmqg8qoQR— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) September 25, 2020
WARNING!— West Jaintia Hills Police (@Jowai_Police) September 25, 2020
Due to incessent rain, water is overflowing the embankment near the Ummulong BH and has disrupted the traffic movement. Drive cautiously.#HELPUSTOHELPYOU@MeghalayaPolice pic.twitter.com/L7Xf0Ekj2i
WARNING !— West Jaintia Hills Police (@Jowai_Police) September 25, 2020
Due to incessant rainfall, the road connecting Thadbamon, Thadialong village under Laskein Block has been washed away & request to use alternative road. #HelpUsToHelpYou@MeghalayaPolice pic.twitter.com/Fh3MknYo1v
Mairang F&ES Personnels along with SRT Shillong rescued 32 people at Kynshi in West Khasi Hills today.— Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) September 25, 2020
We request citizens to avoid flooded areas and standing water. pic.twitter.com/1s4vpLbZKc