It has been pouring in Meghalaya since September 22. Hills have turned into massive scale waterfalls pic.twitter.com/NgV3y7b9dt — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) September 26, 2020

#Watch: A wooden bridge at Dumnikura in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills being washed away by flood waters triggered by very heavy rains on Wednesday. @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/pLmqg8qoQR — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) September 25, 2020

WARNING!

Due to incessent rain, water is overflowing the embankment near the Ummulong BH and has disrupted the traffic movement. Drive cautiously.#HELPUSTOHELPYOU@MeghalayaPolice pic.twitter.com/L7Xf0Ekj2i — West Jaintia Hills Police (@Jowai_Police) September 25, 2020

WARNING !

Due to incessant rainfall, the road connecting Thadbamon, Thadialong village under Laskein Block has been washed away & request to use alternative road. #HelpUsToHelpYou@MeghalayaPolice pic.twitter.com/Fh3MknYo1v — West Jaintia Hills Police (@Jowai_Police) September 25, 2020

Mairang F&ES Personnels along with SRT Shillong rescued 32 people at Kynshi in West Khasi Hills today.



We request citizens to avoid flooded areas and standing water. pic.twitter.com/1s4vpLbZKc — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) September 25, 2020

Heavy rainfall over the last 5 days has caused deadly flooding and landslides in Meghalaya state in north eastern India. Also in the north east of the country, further flooding has been reported in Assam, where almost 180,000 people have been affected.Local media report that at least 13 people have died in floods and landslides in Meghalaya since heavy rainfall began around 22 September. State Disaster Management Authority said that 5 people remain missing while a total of 985 people in 37 villages across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts have been affected.Meanwhile in the neighouring state of Assam,of the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur. At least 25 relief distribution camps have been opened by authorities to house any displaced persons.Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) said on 26 September that the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district while the Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers were above the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts respectively.