Flood rescue in Meghalaya, India, September 2020.
© Meghalaya Police
Flood rescue in Meghalaya, India, September 2020.
Heavy rainfall over the last 5 days has caused deadly flooding and landslides in Meghalaya state in north eastern India. Also in the north east of the country, further flooding has been reported in Assam, where almost 180,000 people have been affected.

Meghalaya

Local media report that at least 13 people have died in floods and landslides in Meghalaya since heavy rainfall began around 22 September. State Disaster Management Authority said that 5 people remain missing while a total of 985 people in 37 villages across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts have been affected.


Assam

Meanwhile in the neighouring state of Assam, a fresh wave of floods has affected 178,313 people in 155 villages of the districts of Dhemaji, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur. At least 25 relief distribution camps have been opened by authorities to house any displaced persons.

Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA) said on 26 September that the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat in Jorhat district while the Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers were above the danger mark in Sonitpur and Nagaon districts respectively.

Social Media