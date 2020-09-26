Earth Changes
Deadly flash floods in Gilan Province, Iran
Floodlist
Fri, 25 Sep 2020 17:39 UTC
According to the Iranian Red Crescent, heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding in Talesh County in the northern province of Gilan on 20 September.
Flooding caused damage to homes, roads and bridges in 6 villages of the county. Two fatalities were reported.
Iranian Red Crescent has distributed relief items such as tents, blankets, hygiene items and food.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Flash floods hit SW Slovenia after torrential rain - at least 6 inches in just a few hours
- Biden reality vs. Trump rumor: 2016 video shows Biden calling US troops 'stupid bastards'
- Maryland man sentenced to prison for throwing parties against COVID-19 orders
- AI is getting smarter
- Alps surprised by early snowfall, 2 Swiss towns set new records of 10 inches and nearly 2 feet
- One China? Only 2-6% of Taiwanese identify as Chinese over Taiwanese
- Death Race 2020: Mad Max meets Through the Looking Glass in BLM riots
- Beautiful sun halo brightens Singapore skies
- Trump's $500B Black America plan designates KKK, Antifa as 'terrorist organizations'
- Russia to launch new probe into possible poisoning of Magnitsky
- Oh, look, he's not dead again! But Kim Jong-un's apology for the death of a South Korean is the real surprise of 2020
- DOJ: FBI used Steele Dossier to spy on Trump, knowing its primary sub-source was a suspected 'Russian agent'
- The Left wants regime change and 'Court packing'
- Rand Paul on issues from no-knock raids to arguing COVID with Dr. Fauci
- MORE city lockdowns loom in Ireland, nearby rural areas may be left alone
- A 'culture of lawlessness' in D.A. offices
- Yellow-bellied Flycatcher from North America turns up on Tiree, Scotland - first time recorded in Western Palearctic
- The mystery of unusual geometric patterns in the strange storms on Jupiter solved with help from 19th century physics
- Hamas, Fatah agree to hold elections in the coming months
- Biden reality vs. Trump rumor: 2016 video shows Biden calling US troops 'stupid bastards'
- Trump's $500B Black America plan designates KKK, Antifa as 'terrorist organizations'
- Russia to launch new probe into possible poisoning of Magnitsky
- Oh, look, he's not dead again! But Kim Jong-un's apology for the death of a South Korean is the real surprise of 2020
- DOJ: FBI used Steele Dossier to spy on Trump, knowing its primary sub-source was a suspected 'Russian agent'
- The Left wants regime change and 'Court packing'
- Rand Paul on issues from no-knock raids to arguing COVID with Dr. Fauci
- Is Australia's Kim Jong Dan finally on the ropes? An inquiry into his abysmal handling of Covid-19 could signal his demise
- Governor Ron DeSantis lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on Florida restaurants
- 'Reboot relations': Putin invites US to exchange pledges on non-interference in elections, other internal affairs
- Ice Age Farmer Report: US rep - "Food shortages are coming" - Crops destroyed - UK limits purchases
- Madrid's local authorities resist Spanish government's pressure to impose regional lockdown
- 'Why bother?': Pelosi repeats that Biden should skip debates
- Israeli PM Netanyahu said to literally bring dirty laundry to White House on state trips
- Ron Paul hospitalized after suffering apparent medical incident during live stream
- The false flag poisoning of Alexei Navalny
- Washington puts further pressure on Trump to blame and sanction Russia for Navalny poisoning
- Battlefield cyberspace? Iranian military proposes video game in which it saves George Floyd's life
- 'Unjustified and irrational': Marseille's Mayor 'astonished' by new French lockdown rules
- Craig Murray: Assange hearing day 16: The trap springs shut
- Maryland man sentenced to prison for throwing parties against COVID-19 orders
- One China? Only 2-6% of Taiwanese identify as Chinese over Taiwanese
- Death Race 2020: Mad Max meets Through the Looking Glass in BLM riots
- MORE city lockdowns loom in Ireland, nearby rural areas may be left alone
- A 'culture of lawlessness' in D.A. offices
- Hamas, Fatah agree to hold elections in the coming months
- Thousands of mosques destroyed or damaged in Xinjiang over previous three years
- Two injured in knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo's former offices in Paris, two suspects detained
- Portland, Oregon, braces itself for large right-wing rally
- Over 80% of Britons not heeding COVID-19 self-isolation rules, study finds
- Mandatory mask wearing is silent terrorism meant for psychological submission
- Boston Dynamics robot dog spotted out on city street triggers fear and defensiveness
- Moscow mayor asks over-65s to stay home after rise of possible FLU cases, Russia's health watchdog rules out coronavirus "second wave"
- US Attorney's Office: Small number of mail-in military ballots cast for President Trump discarded in Luzerne County UPDATE
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson: Leaders and media peddle lies as our cities burn
- Rioters throw Molotov cocktails at police in Portland amid nationwide protests over Breonna Taylor case - Updates
- Massive fire breaks out in Huawei 5G research facility in China
- SOTT Focus: Coming Soon to Your City: Victoria's Totalitarian Response to Covid is Setting a Precedent for Every Wannabe-Dictator
- Church sues DC mayor for banning outdoor worship services while she attends and supports massive outdoor protests
- Group suing Tulsa, Oklahoma mayor & health department over mask mandate, says it's harmful to healthy people
- On Roosevelt and Stalin: What revisionist historians want us to forget
- Chromium steel was first made in ancient Persia millennium earlier than previously thought
- Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
- Wizard battles and demon circles revealed in newly translated Christian sect texts
- Why did the US stupidly invade Iraq in 2003? Remarkable new book is the most exhaustive look yet
- Early evidence for humans in Arabia: Track of 120,000-year-old footprints discovered
- DNA studies show Vikings weren't all Scandinavians
- Mysterious Disappearance: 5 missing aircraft that still baffle investigators today
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tells Ron Paul that he believes JFK was assassinated by the CIA
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Study of the death beliefs of Bronze Age people
- The long history of comet phobia
- 'Mammoth central' found at Mexico's Santa Lucia airport construction site
- AI is getting smarter
- The mystery of unusual geometric patterns in the strange storms on Jupiter solved with help from 19th century physics
- British astrophysicists: "mini ice age is accelerating - New 'Maunder Minimum' has begun," look at changes in Beaufort Gyre
- The strange storms on Jupiter
- 100 million-year-old meteorite crater discovered Down Under
- Neanderthal's Y chromosome replaced during mating event with human
- Newly identified 'landfalling droughts' originate over ocean, grow faster, have more severe impact
- NASA: Asteroid will fly by Earth closer than our satellites - today
- Mass death of elephants in Botswana claimed to be due to cyanobacteria, death of 25 more in Zimbabwe remains unexplained - UPDATE
- No speed limit in the superfluid universe says new research
- 'Bandage' developed to rebuild broken bone
- Strange, glowing ultraviolet aurora detected around a comet
- SOTT Focus: Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics - the Deadly Danger of False Positives
- Sea ice has much greater impact on climate, triggered last Little Ice Age - study
- New Comet C/2020 S3 (Erasmus)
- Incoming: At least 5 space rocks headed towards Earth this week, as Japan extends its Hayabusa2 asteroid-hunter mission
- Quantitative model suggests why we need sleep, and what happens during sleep
- When tectonic plates move, what happens to Google Maps?
- Russia's Rezonans-NE Radar, capable of tracking hypersonic and stealth targets
- Two asteroids set to cross Earth's orbit just hours apart as another Great Pyramid-sized space rock barrels our way
- Flash floods hit SW Slovenia after torrential rain - at least 6 inches in just a few hours
- Alps surprised by early snowfall, 2 Swiss towns set new records of 10 inches and nearly 2 feet
- Beautiful sun halo brightens Singapore skies
- Yellow-bellied Flycatcher from North America turns up on Tiree, Scotland - first time recorded in Western Palearctic
- Deadly flash floods in Gilan Province, Iran
- First ever Iberian subtropical storm recorded
- Rare 'supercell' storm brings intense hail to Yorkshire, UK
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Violent, diseased super-pigs - Vector for next pandemic?
- Early snow in the northern hemisphere, late in the southern
- Floods and landslides kill 17 in past 3 days in Nepal
- Rise in incidence of cyclones over the north Indian Ocean (and floods)
- Giant waterspout comes ashore in Salerno, Italy, uprooting trees and damaging buildings - 3rd in 5 days for the country
- Red sprites captured in slow motion over Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia in August
- Robert W Felix: 'Earth is about to enter a Mini Ice Age'
- Multiple coyote attacks on people reported at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base in North Carolina
- 'These are hidden deaths.' Over 1,000 likely died early due to California's wildfire smoke
- 5 of the 6 largest wildfires in California history are burning right now
- 60-year-old woman mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra, India - 27 such fatalities this year for the state
- Grizzly bear kills hunter in Alaska
- Eruption at Sangay volcano hits Ecuadorian banana output - 55,000 hectares under carpet of ash
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Best of the Web: What you need to know about the Act of 1986: Interview with Dr. Andrew Wakefield
- The heroic CDC insider William Crews ripped Anthony Fauci and the CDC
- A 2020 study revealed: Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children
- Chlamydia & gonorrhea rates in younger US women SOAR, as health experts raise alarm over drop in tests during pandemic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The True Cost of the Covid Lockdown
- Brucellosis outbreak in China linked to animal vaccine factory sickens thousands
- Best of the Web: Ben Swann: Vaccine study halted over "serious adverse side effects" - UPDATE: AstraZeneca jab showing adverse effects
- Injectable biochip for SARS-CoV-2 detection near FDA approval
- Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Health News Censorship on the Rise
- AstraZeneca suspends US COVID-19 vaccine trial amid serious concerns, trials continue in South Africa
- How ultra-processed food is ageing our cells
- Sputnik V launched: Russia dispatches first batches of pioneering Covid-19 vaccine to all of its 85 regions
- Best of the Web: Will new COVID vaccine make you transhuman?
- How the 'lost art' of breathing can impact sleep and resilience
- Will safety and effectiveness be ignored due to political pressure for COVID vaccine?
- After reliability of trial data questioned, creators of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine send 'detailed responses' to Lancet questions
- Coronavirus: What do we know about the artemisia plant?
- Drugs that block acetylcholine speed up cognitive decline - study
- COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca on hold after 'unexplained illness'
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
- Nobel prize? Trump forges peace deal between elves, dwarves
- Miracle cure! Mental health experts suggest logging off social media, then backing over all your electronic devices with a van
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
Quote of the Day
The great danger is that under the pressures of anxiety and fear, the alternation of crisis and relaxation and new crisis, the people of the world will come to accept gradually the idea of war, the idea of submission to total power, and the abdication of reason, spirit and individual conscience. The great peril of the...cold war is the progressive deadening of conscience.
Recent Comments
The KKK hasn't been a "Terrorist Organization" in many years. They're just a bunch of terrorist wannabes hiding in their sheets and hoods---the...
Anatolian real mistic Al Hallaj Anatolian mystics inspired by Al Hallaj like adavita vedanta.. like Maharaj I can not translate a little English....
Is a picture a proof of life? I pray he is.
Absurd... Investigate Mansur (Al-Hallaj). Arabi crack, crazy, shadow, fake ... The real guide and pioneer is the Mansur Al-Hallaj. Mansur Al-Hallj...
When he says fasten your seat belts, I think he means it. This will be quite a ride.