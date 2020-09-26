Floods in Talesh County Gilan Province, Iran, September 2020.
© Iran Red Crescent
At least 2 people died after flash floods struck in northern Iran.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding in Talesh County in the northern province of Gilan on 20 September.

Flooding caused damage to homes, roads and bridges in 6 villages of the county. Two fatalities were reported.

Iranian Red Crescent has distributed relief items such as tents, blankets, hygiene items and food.