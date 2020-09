© Susan Walsh/AP



The solution to these problems, they assert, is a new federal identity management system underpinned by a federal digital ID,

the coronavirus crisis has removed many of the "obstacles" preventing its implementation.

Calls to overhaul the legacy bureaucratic systems of the U.S. with cutting-edge AI-driven mass tracking and surveillance technologies are intensifying at the top echelons of the National Security state with all eyes on the 2020 election.Keeping in line with the trend of governance consolidation taking place among current and former members of the American political establishment, such as the recent lovefest between ex-president George W. Bush and liberal elites,once Bush's DHS Secretary and coauthor of the Patriot Act along with two of his DHS peers sat down at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council on Wednesdayin endorsing the findings and recommendations of a report published by the host's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, titledThe study was sponsored by thewhich was just awarded a disputed $1.6 Billion contract to manage core network and access services for the DoD.The trio of former DHS heads warned thatas outlined in an assessment issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in August, which reportedly contains "detailed evidence" of the alleged interference.said that the intelligence on Russian interference was "quite clear" and urged Trump to ramp up international sanctions and "deterrence."Chertoff, for his part, dismissed the president's ability to do anything about the purported Russian interference because of "credibility issues" and insteadAt a Virtual Collaboration Event that was taking place simultaneously and organized by the FedID, "the U.S. Government's annual identity conference since 1995," Gay Gilbert of the Department of Labor's Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) delivered her remarks aboutGilbert, a 10-year veteran of the OUI, is in charge of processing unemployment insurance claims, which skyrocketed as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fromreferred to the bill as an "amazing magnet for fraudsters." According to Gilbert,adding that other agencies are going through the same thing.The severe strain imposed by pandemic-response legislation and a stalled economy on U.S. bureaucratic institutions is opening the door for private sector companies like SAIC and Century Link, to undertake the massive overhaul of its 'legacy' systemsMichael Mosier, deputy director and digital innovation officer at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FCEN) of the U.S. Treasury Department, stated that due to the "billions of compromised credentials" swimming through cyberspace,which Benji Hutchinson, vice president of NEC Corp., believes is a trend that began in the aftermath of 9-11, that iswhich is now in the offing as calls to "defund the police" areby people like former Google and Alphabet CEOand who also, along with other Silicon Valley billionaires, funds organizations like the "bipartisan" New America , which looks to confront "the challenges caused by rapid technological and social change and seizing the opportunities those changes create."which another "bipartisan" organization, "convened" by New America senior fellow Rosa Brooks, called the Transition Integrity Project As Whitney Webb reports , TIP produced several "scenarios" in their table-top exercises about what would take place should there be a contested election or a Trump victory.The "perfect storm" Gilbert talked about could very well spill over into the streets of America as election-day nears and the pandemic-induced coma, that afflicts the American economy will, no doubt, leave the most vulnerable among us in a precarious situation with only the power to accept what is offered by the ever-encroaching tentacles of the burgeoning technocratic state composed of members of the 'uniparty'.Pandemic things also figured in Chad Wolff's "State of the Homeland" address at DHS headquarters on this same, eventful day. The acting head of DHS praised Donald Trump's "decisive and rapid action" over the nation's COVID-19 response, which "led to our federal government to pursue a whole-of-America response."Political rhetoric aside, Wolf echoed the same "concerns" presented by his predecessors at the Atlantic Council's event in regards to the challenges presented by "new aggressive tactics" targeting the United States "through cyber and economic means."" and its funding of the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC);operated by the Center for Internet Security, whichaccording to Wolf.Among other resources called Protect Your Election for "candidates, campaigns, publishers, journalists, NGOs, and election monitoring sites to help protect against digital attacks and provide reliable election information."Former Google and Alphabet CEO,in addition to his chairmanship of the NSCAI,motivated by a desire to maintain U.S. technological hegemony in the 21st century. Like Gilbert and NEC's Hutchinson, Schmidt has found thatIndeed, Schmidt is well-positioned to take advantage. The Trump administration has suffered from a "failure of direction, a failure of leadership at pretty much every level of our government," Schmidt declared last week on a podcast . A data analytics company he backed and where he is also a board member, was hired by the Biden campaign back in April 2019.is comprised of a "group of engineers and statisticians," led by Obama's 2012 campaign analytics chief, Dan Wagner, who were according to Bloomberg.