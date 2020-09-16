O:H header
Censorship on social media is nothing new, but it seems like the major platforms are having a field day with it lately. It's usually in the realm of politics, but recently a few notable alternative health sites and personalities have been censored.

Green Med Info, a truly great site which documents published, peer-reviewed studies on the evidence for natural and alternative medicines, was recently given the boot from Instagram and Linked-In (to which everyone replied, "Linked-In?"). Dr. Mercola has had multiple videos recently banned from YouTube and controversial carnivore advocate Mikhaila Peterson has been demonetized on the platform. Also, during the Joe Rogan podcast's recent switch to Spotify, Mikhaila's interview was among the many that were conspicuously absent.

Is there another purge coming? What is so dangerous about this health information that we need to be prevented from accessing it? Join us for a rousing discussion about social media censorship of alternative health.


