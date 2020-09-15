Fiji quake map
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 149 km NNE of Labasa, Fiji at 04:12:17 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.145 degrees south latitude and 179.7934 degrees east longitude.