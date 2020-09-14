South Africa meteor fireball
© YouTube/ Djuma Private Game Reserve (screen capture)
A meteor fireball was recorded on camera over the Gowrie dam on Djuma Game Reserve, in the Sabi Sand Wildtuin, South Africa on 13th September. As it blazed across the night sky it was caught reflecting on the waterhole, which has the oldest cam in Africa and the world and has been broadcasting LIVE from the spot since 1998.