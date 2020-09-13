Lululemon, the trendy yoga-pants company that is publicly traded and boasts a market cap of almost $41 BILLION, actually promoted an event called "Decolonizing Gender" which was described as "A workshop to unveil historical erasure and resist capitalism."
Lululemon made the Instagram post three days before it reported a $489.5 million gross profit for the second quarter thanks to a 155 percent spike in net direct-to-consumer revenue. The recent growth came as the COVID-19 pandemic led hunkered-down consumers to eschew office wear for comfier clothes.The company has since deleted the post.
The Vancouver-based retailer has also seen its stock price climb nearly 40 percent since early March to close at $320 on Thursday.
