floods
Downpours, lightning, gales sweep flooded Sardinian capital

Two violent thunderstorms hit Cagliari in the space of a few hours on Thursday turning the streets of the Sardinian capital into rivers.

Cagliari and the surrounding area were swept by thunder, lightning, cloudbursts and a gale-force northwesterly wind.




Fire service sirens rang out across the city as emergency services responded to scores of calls from citizens.

Reports of damage were not initially available.