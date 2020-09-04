© NOAA



Social Media

Santos Guardiola Roatan,primeras Afectaciones por las lluvias en punta Gorda barrio Bigth y caída de muro en Oak Rigde pic.twitter.com/tgNZBjO6FR — BOMBEROS HONDURAS (@BomberosHn) September 2, 2020

Jose Santos Guardiola Roatan algunas secuelas que dejó el paso de Nana sobre la isla pic.twitter.com/GmIOQ7lr44 — BOMBEROS HONDURAS (@BomberosHn) September 3, 2020

Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize on 03 September 2020 after causing flooding in the Bay Islands Department of Honduras.The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Nana made landfall on the coast of Belize between Dangriga and Placencia with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h). A station on Carrie Bow Cay reported a wind speed of 61 mph (98 km/h) as Nana's center passed just to the south.including in Toledo (2,079), Dangriga in Stann Creek (980), the capital of Belmopan (355) and Belize City (319). Initial reports suggest that areas of Stann Creek District and Toledo have suffered damages.Nana was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way across Central America. Early on of 04 September the storm had dissipated near the Guatemala / Mexico border. However, warnings remain in place for heavy rain in Belize, Guatemala and Honduras over the coming days, with isolated rain amounts of over 300mm possible.In Guatemala, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reports at least 500 people affected as the result of a collapsed land pass between communities in the Alta Verapaz department.Nana previously swept along the coast of Honduras, where the country's disaster agency, Comision Permanente de Contingencias (COPECO), reported minor flooding and landslides on the island of Roatán, Bay Islands Department.COPECO reported the collapse of a hill surrounding a house in Santos Guardiola municipality. No injuries or fatalities were reported however.