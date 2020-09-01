© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik



President Trump said that Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is essentially a "puppet" controlled by shadowy figures lurking in the dark.He also suggested that a planned attack on the Republican National Convention might have been thwarted but declined to go into detail.Mr. Trump said of Mr. Biden in an interview that aired on Fox News Monday evening.he said. "We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. They're on a plane."Asked where that was, Mr. Trump said it's under investigation."But they came from a certain city, and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention, and there were like seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage," he said.