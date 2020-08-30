© Liverpool Echo/Jason Roberts

Homes across Kirkby and beyond reportedly had "lights flicker" and "windows rattle" after a massive bang woke residents up.Dozens of people said they heard what sounded like an "explosion" in the early hours of this morning, around 1am.Kirkby resident Lesley Parr told the Echo her social media was full of people talking about the "total mystery", with many left scratching their heads as to what the sound was."I'm off Ribblers Lane, we saw flashing blue lights in the close next to us so my nosy boys took a walk over with the dog."The firemen said they've been sent in this direction and were just waiting for an update of a location, the police said the same thing too."It definitely sounded like an explosion though, I wonder if it was some freaky kind of thunder?"One resident posted: "What the hell was it? My heart is racing."Another commented: "Any ideas what it was my light's went out twice in living room Southdene and then just fluttered on and off, on then off but stopped now!!!!!"Another Kirkby resident said: "Hope they find out what it is. I'm top end of Northwood and heard it. Petrified to go back to sleep hope everything and everyone is ok."