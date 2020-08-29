A photographer and her family were treated to a rare sight while travelling from County Kerry to Connemara in County Galway.
A waterspout formed while they were waiting for a ferry at Tarbert Ferry terminal in County Kerry on Thursday.
"It was fascinating," said Gloria Jean Keller.
Wow! Great footage of a waterspout at Tarbert Ferry in County Kerry on Thursday. Taken by Gloria Jean Keller. pic.twitter.com/JomlNUvbHY— Barra Best (@barrabest) August 28, 2020
"This is the first time I've ever seen something like this.
"I'm a photographer and always have my camera with me."
Ms Keller continued: "I was waiting for the ferry with my son and husband and I saw something coming down from the sky.
"I had to go to see what it was."