© Gloria Jean Keller

Wow! Great footage of a waterspout at Tarbert Ferry in County Kerry on Thursday. Taken by Gloria Jean Keller. pic.twitter.com/JomlNUvbHY — Barra Best (@barrabest) August 28, 2020

"The people were running to the pier shouting 'look at that, look at that'."A photographer and her family were treated to a rare sight while travelling from County Kerry to Connemara in County Galway.A waterspout formed while they were waiting for a ferry at Tarbert Ferry terminal in County Kerry on Thursday."It was fascinating," said Gloria Jean Keller."This is the first time I've ever seen something like this."I'm a photographer and always have my camera with me."Ms Keller continued: "I was waiting for the ferry with my son and husband and I saw something coming down from the sky."I had to go to see what it was."