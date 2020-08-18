© YouTube/South China Morning Post (screen capture)

Gansu province, normally one of China's driest regions, has been hit with nearly a week of torrential rains that have triggered mudslides, swept away bridges and snapped power lines. State television footage shot August 17, 2020, shows mudslides and rising water that swept away bridges, damaged power lines and trapped more than 10,000 local residents in Longnan, a city in the county of Wenxian in the northwestern province.