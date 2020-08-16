Society's Child
5 arrested in Bangladesh after 3 children beaten to death
CNA
Sun, 16 Aug 2020 17:53 UTC
Eighteen boys allegedly had their mouths stuffed with towels and beaten with steel pipes, sticks and cricket stumps after attacking and breaking the hand of a guard at the facility, a police spokesman told AFP.
"Eighteen children were beaten for an hour around noon by the officials and several other children," police inspector Mohammad Rokibuzzaman said on Thursday.
"The injured were initially given first aid. But when one of them was brought dead to a hospital at 6.30pm, the hospital alerted us. Then two more ... died," he said.
The bodies of the three boys showed signs of torture and beatings, Rokibuzzaman said, adding they were hit to "teach them a lesson".
Two others remained in a critical condition, he said. Their ages were not released.
The five - the centre's head, two teachers and a counsellor - were detained late on Saturday amid an ongoing investigation, police said. Eight children were also being held for taking part in the beatings.
About 280 boys are institutionalised at the Children Development Centre in the western city of Jessore. They were either convicted or awaiting prosecution for crimes from minor thefts to rapes and murders.
"The sirs (centre staff) and other children inmates beat us with steel pipes and wood sticks as if we were dogs," one of the other boys who was beaten, Jabed Hossain, told the Bangla Tribune.
"When we passed out, some of us were left under a tree and others sent to their rooms. When we regained consciousness, we were beaten again."
Bangladesh has three such "rehabilitation" facilities - two for boys and one for girls.
But Abdus Shahid, the head of child rights' group Bangladesh Shishu Odhikar Forum, told AFP the children were "barely developed or corrected there".
"Instead many of them face physical and sexual abuse."
In 2015, the government suspended the head of another centre after 20 boys slashed their wrists during a protest after they were allegedly tortured by a staff member.
"Independent mechanisms to monitor child detention centres should be established so that these children don't face such appalling tragedy," rights activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin told AFP.
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
Quote of the Day
Blinding ignorance does mislead us. O! Wretched mortals, open your eyes!
- Leonardo da Vinci
Admittedly I just skimmed the remarkable work above, but sometimes a short video can be grasped better by visual learners, such as most humans....
It is worth a watch [Link] although I should also check with what Robert David Steel has to say on this video [Link]
[Link] SHADOWGATE ------FULL FILM
Space aliens is the cause and they have the cure or, [Link] Einstein plagiarized his work
How about Israel? Should we worry about Israel?