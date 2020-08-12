Mainstream news networks CNN, MSNBC, ABC and CBS have completely ignored the story of Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the head by an African-American male in North Carolina, with search queries on all of their websites returning no results.Hinnant was brutally gunned down by 25-year-old felon Darius Nathaniel Sessoms while riding his playing outside his house in Wilson, North Carolina for the 'crime' of riding his bike on Sessoms's property.A motive for the killing has not been established, although it was reported that, "Sessoms lives next door to Cannon's father, and a neighbor said that the two men had dinner together Saturday night and that Sessoms was at his neighbor's home earlier Sunday."Sessoms was caught by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Goldsboro police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and faces a charge of first-degree murder.His previous rap sheet includes felony larceny of firearms, misdemeanor maintaining a place for a controlled substance and felony marijuana possession. Sessoms also has two pending counts of felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance"Darius Sessoms — a black man, went up to Cannon Hinnant, a 5 year old white boy and murdered him in cold blood in front of his 2 young sisters," tweeted Charlie Kirk.Surely not?"Cannon's life mattered!!!" wrote Heather Morgan on Facebook. "My 3 yr old grandson says to me 'Mimi, I miss Cannon so much. Why did he have to be in that road Mimi? I just want to play with him.'"