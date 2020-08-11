Six people were killed while five others remain missing after heavy rain hit Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.The province's flood control and drought relief headquarters reported the casualties after a fresh spell of downpour started Monday evening, triggering a flood in the local Qingyi River.The heavy rainfall has waterlogged low-lying areas of the city, causing damages to houses, water conservancy and power facilities. The detailed losses are being reviewed.The headquarters have activated a level IV emergency response for floods, the lowest of the four-tier emergency response system.