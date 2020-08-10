Lower Saranac Lake, NY
State Police say a sonic boom may have caused the explosive sound that rattled homes and businesses in the Adirondack Mountains Thursday morning.

The mysterious blast was heard at about 10:10 a.m. in the Saranac Lake area.

Troopers in Ray Brook said they were still trying to determine what caused the blast but said it appeared to be a sonic boom.

"It's sounding like there were jets flying over the area," Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.

Fleishman said members of the State Police aviation operation heard the blast and said it sounded like a sonic boom caused when a jet travels faster than the speed of sound.

But so far, no regional air base was claiming responsibility.

She said the agency contacted the Vermont Air National Guard but the Burlington-based operation said it had no planes in the air on Thursday. The troopers were still waiting to hear back from the New York Air National Guard's 174th Attack Wing, which is based in Syracuse.

A similar thing happened in the area at about 10:13 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to a report in the Adirondack Enterprise. The cause of the earlier blast was never determined.