At least 20 people were killed and 13 others wounded Sunday in torrential rains and flooding, the latest victims of days of flooding in Sudan, the civil defense said.Heavy rains typically hit Sudan between June and October each year, and this week the country has been badly battered by the downpour."20 people have died and 13 have been injured while 345 houses were destroyed or badly damaged" across the country Sunday, the civil defense said.The UN said on Wednesday that more than 50,000 people had been affected by the flooding.The civil defense also reported Sunday that it had dispatched helicopters and supplies to eastern Sudan where a group of miners are stranded due to rising waters.Source: Agence France-Presse