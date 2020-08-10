Social Media

At least 2 homes were destroyed after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and landslides in Trinidad on 08 August, 2020.Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service said 120.6 mm of rain fell in Caura in 9 hours early on 08 August. North Oropouche recorded 93.2mm, La Reunion (Piarco) 81.1mm and Moka 68.4mm during the same period.Some flooding was reported in Caroni. Landslides and flooding blocked roads and Diego Martin Region. Trinidad's Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government reported 1 house collapsed in Lower Santa Cruz and another in Calvary in Arima.The heavy rainfall was accompanied by strong winds which also caused damage, in particular fallen trees.