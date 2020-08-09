The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that widespread floods triggered by heavy rain affected parts of Niger and neighbouring Mali from late June.
As of 30 July, 9 people had died, 20,174 people affected and 2,244 houses destroyed. The worst hit areas were the regions of Maradi and Tahoua, with respectively 13,667 and 4,173 people affected.
Flooding has continued, in particular after a period of heavy rain in early August. The capital Niamey recorded 67mm of rain in 24 hours to 07 August. As of 08 August, the Niger river in the city stood at 5.8 metres, approaching Orange alert level (level 3 of 4).
On 07 August the government in Niger reported that the death toll had climbed to 19, with 35 people injured since the start of the rainy season in June.
A total of 53,202 people have been affected across 146 villages in over 50 municipalities. The regions of Dosso, Maradi, Tahoua and Tillabéry are the worst affected.
Flooding has also damaged schools, crops and destroyed hundreds of livestock. Media reported 5,130 houses have been destroyed.
Dégradation de la voirie en raison des inondations au #Niger : j'exhorte mes concitoyens à se mobiliser pour réhabiliter les routes et voies dégradées afin de permettre une reprise rapide de trafic dans de meilleures conditions, avec ou sans concours des autorités. pic.twitter.com/WMNLAkyK7K— A.L. Ibrahim (@ibrahimlouche) August 8, 2020