© OCHA Niger



Social Media

Dégradation de la voirie en raison des inondations au #Niger : j'exhorte mes concitoyens à se mobiliser pour réhabiliter les routes et voies dégradées afin de permettre une reprise rapide de trafic dans de meilleures conditions, avec ou sans concours des autorités. pic.twitter.com/WMNLAkyK7K — A.L. Ibrahim (@ibrahimlouche) August 8, 2020

Nineteen people have died and over 50,000 have been affected by flooding in Niger since June this year.As of 30 July, 9 people had died, 20,174 people affected and 2,244 houses destroyed. The worst hit areas were the regions of Maradi and Tahoua, with respectively 13,667 and 4,173 people affected.The capital Niamey recorded 67mm of rain in 24 hours to 07 August. As of 08 August, the Niger river in the city stood at 5.8 metres, approaching Orange alert level (level 3 of 4).On 07 August the government in Niger reported that the death toll had climbed to 19, with 35 people injured since the start of the rainy season in June.A total of 53,202 people have been affected across 146 villages in over 50 municipalities. The regions of Dosso, Maradi, Tahoua and Tillabéry are the worst affected.