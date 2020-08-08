At least 26 people have died afterin South Korea, with thecausing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday (Aug 8)., according to Ministry of the Interior and Safety data, as rains battered the southern part of the Korean peninsula.About 100m of levee collapsed at the Seomjin River in the southern edge of the peninsula on Saturday and flooded the area, an official at the South Jeolla province said, with about 1,900 people evacuated in the province including about 500 from around the river.The country's forestry agency has raised landslide warnings to its highest level in every region except the holiday island of Jeju.Twelve local flights were cancelled at the regional Gwangju airport near the southwestern tip of the peninsula after the runway was flooded, according to Yonhap news agency.In neighbouring North Korea, state media KCNA reported that Premier Pak Pong Ju, the country's third-highest ranking official, inspected flood damage to submerged fields and crops in southwest regions of the country.Source: Reuters/ga