Some of the sea creatures that lived underwater in the location where the Sahara desert is today.
© American Museum of Natural History 2019
Some of the sea creatures that lived underwater in the location where the Sahara desert is today.
Looking at the African Mega-Lakes which would be the largest lakes on Earth today, scientists say they found fossilized bones from tilapia and catfish, on massifs with rock carvings and stone art. Timeline seems off for fossils as well the sheer amount of caravans and trade points across N. Africa with known habitation points, vast swaths of civilization across the region and all we get is the Egyptians. I see a missing part of human history, what do you see?


Sources