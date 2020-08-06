According to the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of North Bradley Overlook in the Bradley Creek area around 11:50 a.m.
The homeowner, 77-year-old Ralph Thomas Wallace, and his friend, 42-year-old Moo Saw Kefauver, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A nearby house also suffered damage from the strike, including a small attic fire, but no one was injured.
Police on-scene of lightning strike near Bradley Creek. The two male victims were struck while trying to cut down trees. We will keep you updated as details become available.— Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 5, 2020
Wilmington police urge that you use caution during storms.
"As soon as you hear thunder, go inside or seek shelter in a hard-topped vehicle," said Jessica Williams with the Wilmington Police Department. "Wait until 30 minutes after the storm ends to resume outdoor activities."
Williams says this is a tragic reminder that it's not just hurricanes that pose a threat.
"An everyday thunderstorm can be deadly," said Williams. "We also had a wreck on Carolina Beach Road today due to careless and reckless driving during a storm. We urge people to please be careful and not underestimate the weather."