Secret History
Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
The Vintage News
Thu, 18 Oct 2018 00:00 UTC
A famed tourist attraction, a site of worship and even weddings, a gripping gallery of artistic reliefs, everything in Wieliczka is carved from salt blocks.
Mining operations stopped in 1996, but for many centuries in the past Wieliczka was the most significant cog in the local region's economy
Salt was recognized as a precious resource in medieval times for its preservative properties, and this led to increased exploitation of it. Mines such as Wieliczka were worth gold.
In fact, by Renaissance times, it seems there wasn't any other more lucrative business in Europe than this mine.
But they also sought comfort. The story of the mine's lavishness begins with the miners.
It's hard to imagine the vastness of the place. It's said Wieliczka today contains about 2,000 chambers which may take full two months to go around each and every one of them.
Over the centuries, the miners turned some of the chambers into chapels and embellished them with church iconography.
The site also wears the name Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland and is today both a National Historic Monument of the country and a protected UNESCO site.
Nestled at roughly 330 feet below the surface, the Chapel of St. Kinga is among the largest underground church structures in the world.
People also refer to it as the "crown jewel" of the Wieliczka mine.
St. Kinga's figure relates to that of 13th-century Princess Kinga from Hungary who went on to be a Polish bride. She wedded the young Polish prince Bolesław the Pious.
She first tossed her engagement ring in the mine shafts of Máramaros, then traveled to Krakow with a group of miners.
It was a lump of salt. Inside the lump - the ring that belonged to the Princess, who then became the patron saint, keeping the salt miners safe and sound during their duties in the underground.
She is in the center of the chapel's high altar, sculpted by Tomasz Markowski one of the three men who did most work in this sacred corner of the mines. Next to St. Kinga's figure are also the figure carvings of St. Joseph and St. Clement.
Decades of work were needed to complete the St. Kinga chapel, which by the end of the 19th-century was found in a part of the mine that was still active.
Beautiful scenes by other artists inside St. Kinga chapel include the Nativity scene. In the chancel, four different types of salt consist the depiction of the papal cross which here stands as a symbol of Wieliczka, Bochnia, Sieroszowice, and Kłodawa - Poland's four major salt mines.
A Holy Mass is regularly held each Sunday at St. Kinga's Chapel. The chamber is also used to carry out wedding ceremonies.
Some of the saline chambers accommodate health facilities. There is one that can help people who struggle with chronic allergies.
Other chambers are used by contemporary artists to display their works of art. Bars, restaurants, conference rooms, are also found in the area.
Perhaps there are no more miners around, but life is greatly thriving in the depths of Wieliczka.
Comment: Some additional photos not included in the article:
A carving of The Last Supper in St. Kinga’s Chapel.
Speleothems at Wieliczka include forms that look like a ladder or fountain (top) or spiked fibers (bottom). These natural formations at can appear yellow, red or brown. Both: Rafal Stachurski