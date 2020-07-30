Society's Child
Toxic MASK-ulinity? Now simply looking at women while wearing a face covering is sexist and aggressive
RT
Wed, 29 Jul 2020 21:44 UTC
There is no shortage of controversy surrounding face masks.
Some people view them as a slight against their freedom and defty government guidance, while others embrace it as a sensible precaution in the battle against Covid-19. Both sides have their merits and, if I'm honest, I've fluctuated between the two.
I certainly don't wanna be reckless with other peoples' well-being, especially the elderly, but I also don't trust Hillary Clinton's long-time pal Dr Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, the Director of the National Institute for Allergy & Infectious Diseases is currently accused of misleading the American public. And, quite frankly, would anyone be surprised if he had?
I'm more likely to believe the advice of Stella Immanuel, the immigrant doctor who went viral on Twitter yesterday after being branded a fraud by a white liberal, who then bragged he was more black than she is. No kidding.
Whatever the truth, my opinion on masks was decided by an unlikely source, this week...
According to the girls of 'Gal Qaeda,' face coverings are problematic because they trigger feminists, which - quite frankly- makes them irresistible. Not only might they protect you, they'll also provide entertainment!
The bizarre suggestion came from MailOnline's Harriet Johnson, who argued that men are using masks to leer at poor, helpless women, who are then left victimised under the weight of such heavy oppression.
"Does anybody else feel like men are way more aggressively demanding eye contact in public since we all started wearing masks?" she quoted one millennial as saying.
"So much hard staring is happening. And I can't diffuse the attention by smiling like women are conditioned to do. It's weird," said another.
Even the UK Executive Director of UN Women, Claire Barnett, waded into the debate, saying: "We need to prevent further rises in harassment towards women, girls and minoritized groups.
"This will require widespread changes in attitudes and behaviour - creating an understanding that behaviour like unwanted and persistent staring is intimidating, and that we all have a role to play in making our public spaces more inclusive."
Really? Because back in April 2017, staff at Oxford University were told that avoiding eye contact with students could constitute "everyday racism."
This puts people in a very difficult position: they can either be sexist or racist, which is a tough call when Black Lives Matter continues to cause violence across the world.
Not that this is the first time we've been gaslit by feminists, of course.
Back in May, The Guardian's Awra Mahdawi claimed that men are so stubborn and brutish they're literally the cause of their own COVID deaths.
"The pressure to seem tough doesn't just prevent men from wearing masks, it prevents them from expressing their emotions and seeking help for mental health problems," she womansplained.
"It's one reason that men are 3.5 times more likely to die from suicide than women. Reluctance to show any sign of weakness also factors into why men don't go to the doctor as much as women do and why they're less likely to adopt preventative health measures."
Maybe. Or maybe men are just sick of being pathologized by woke, middle-class women - even in the middle of a global pandemic.
I'd bet my last face mask it's the latter.