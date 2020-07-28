Man dies after being struck by lightning at Stampede Reservoir over the weekend
A 47-year-old man is dead after he was struck by lightning over the weekend.

According to officials, Eugene Arao and his son were on a jet ski on Saturday, July 25 when lightning struck them at Stampede Reservoir west of Reno.

Authorities say the Arao's son was also injured as a result of the strike.

The National Weather Service in Reno would like to remind you, "when thunder rolls, get indoors."

Arao's death marks the 9th lightning-related fatality in the United States this year.