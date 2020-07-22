Alaska Earthquake
© USGS
A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal parts of the northern US state of Alaska after the USGS confirmed a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, roughly 100km offshore.

The quake struck at approximately 06:12:42 (UTC). The US Tsunami Warning System raised the alarm over 'hazardous waves' due to strike coastal communities from Sand Point to Kodiak and Cold Bay.

In an eyewitness video from the scene, the haunting tsunami warning sirens can be heard wailing in the distance as residents were roused from their sleep.


"Bed and curtains were going. Felt like a very long quake!" an eyewitness in Homer, 656km northeast of the epicenter of the quake, said.

"Felt very dizzy," wrote another in Vancouver.

According to the text of the warning issued to residents, no evacuation orders were issued.