Two people are dead after they were hit by lightning in Granville Township on Monday afternoon.According to the Bradford County Coroner, lighting hit a total of 4 people around 2 o'clock. The two people who survived were taken to Robert Packer Hospital, and the two that were killed have yet to be positively identified.Coroner Thomas Carman said it appears that the two males who were killed do not appear to be from the area, and are believed to be from Southern Pennsylvania.Carman said that all four people that were struck by lightning were under a large tree stand in an open field.There's no word on the condition of the two people who were taken to the hospital.