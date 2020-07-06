A frantic search for a man who went missing while swimming in a river ended after the search party found his body, minus both his hands, today.His body was found at around 11.05am by villagers about 2kms downstream from where he was attacked by a crocodile at about 1.45pm on Friday.The latest crocodile attack occurred at Kg Kalabakan in Tawau.Fire and Rescue Services Department station officer Zulbadar Alior said the search and rescue operation involved firemen, Rela personnel, wildlife rangers and villagers.The body was handed over to the police to facilitate further investigations.He said the department had captured two crocodiles in the west coast of the state, three were trapped in Tawau, two trapped in Kinabatangan and two were shot in Lahad Datu so far this year.Some of the nine crocodiles trapped or shot were suspected to have attacked humans.