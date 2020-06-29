Rainfall has also been heavier than usual, with water volumes in 148 rivers already reaching emergency levels by mid-June. Local authorities are under instruction to pay attention to potential dam and reservoir collapses.

Torrential rain is set to hit China's eastern coastal regions this week after overwhelming large parts of the southwest, inundating villages and tourist spots andstate weather forecasters said on Monday.the China Daily reported, citing the Ministry for Emergency Management. The ministry said 78 people have been confirmed dead or missing, with direct economic losses at 27.8 billion yuan ($3.93 billion).Much of the damage has hit southwestern regions like Guangxi and Sichuan, andRegions along the banks of the Yangtze and its tributaries are traditionally vulnerable to flooding in China's summer, with the impact of heavy rainfall worsened by deforestation, dwindling flood plains and the diversion of natural river systems for hydropower and irrigation.including the Xiaojinchuan in Sichuan province. The water resources ministry warned last week that other smaller rivers could be "stricken by major floods" and lakes are also under close scrutiny.Authorities have promised to minimise flood damage in the city of Wuhan as it struggles to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.Wuhan, which lies on the Yangtze, was hit by China's last major floods in 1998, which killed more than 3,000 people and left 14 million homeless.