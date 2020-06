Three people died and 12 are missing after overnight rainstorms caused severe flooding in southwestern China.Two vehicles fell into a river, killing two people and leaving three others unaccounted for, according to the Mianning county government in Sichuan province.Another person was killed and nine more are missing in Yihai township, the county said in a post on its social media account.Mianning is about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan.About 7,500 people have been evacuated from their homes.China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.Source: AP