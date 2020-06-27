hail river
A summer hailstorm rolled through Colorado Friday (June 26) causing cars to slide off the road, flooding streets and creating a "river of hail."

A stormy Friday afternoon led to some amazing footage of a road flooding with hail in Castle Rock. The footage, caught by Stan Gilliland and shared by Denver 7 was right outside Gilliland's front door. The intense storm set off national weather alerts, caused damage and sent cars sliding off the road.



Check out this video from Denver 7 of the conditions out on the roads: