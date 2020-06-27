Ever seen a river of hail? 👀



This is what Stan Gilliland saw outside his front door in Castle Rock - hail rushing through his street as a powerful storm system moved through earlier today. Latest #COwx: https://t.co/vAOusyoeYd pic.twitter.com/t2B6UnCt9S — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 27, 2020

"People are sliding off the road; it is like driving in the winter!"



Edward Harrell caught a hail core in south Boulder as a severe thunderstorm made its way through Boulder a couple of hours ago - another summer day in Colorado. Latest #COwx: https://t.co/vAOusyoeYd pic.twitter.com/trqFQV4uyk — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 27, 2020

A summer hailstorm rolled through Colorado Friday (June 26) causing cars to slide off the road, flooding streets and creating a "river of hail."A stormy Friday afternoon led to some amazing footage of a road flooding with hail in Castle Rock. The footage, caught by Stan Gilliland and shared by Denver 7 was right outside Gilliland's front door. The intense storm set off national weather alerts, caused damage and sent cars sliding off the road.Check out this video from Denver 7 of the conditions out on the roads: