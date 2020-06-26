© ONPC Cote D’Ivoire



Heavy rains in Abidjan with Floods in many places. The maximum rate of 240mm in 5hours pic.twitter.com/RLsXOD6qTm — Daouda KONATE (@DaoKonate) June 25, 2020

At least 5 people have died and one is missing after flash flooding in Abidjan District, Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), 25 June 2020 after 240mm of rain fell in a few hours.Firefighters responded to several calls for assistance, mostly in the suburb of Cocody which was among the worst hit areas. Police reported they rescued or evacuated 36 people in several areas of the Abidjan district.Police initially confirmed 2 fatalities. Late on 25 June, Civil Protection (ONPC) said that 5 people have died and 1 is missing.More heavy rain has been forecast to continue until 28 June and orange (3rd level of 4) level warnings issues for parts of Abidjan District.One person died after 260mm of rain fell in Abidjan in 48 hours to 15 June. Heavy rain then triggered flooding and a landslide in Anyama, a city in the northern outskirts of Abidjan, during the early hours of 18 June, whre 16 people died.