Civil Protection said several roads have been cut and houses damaged. Images shared on Social Media showed upturned cars that had been dragged through streets and residents taking refuge on roofs or clinging to walls and trees.
Firefighters responded to several calls for assistance, mostly in the suburb of Cocody which was among the worst hit areas. Police reported they rescued or evacuated 36 people in several areas of the Abidjan district.
According to figures from the country's meteorological office SODEXAM, Cocody recorded 240.8 mm of rain and Abobo 146.4 in a period 24 to 25 June.
Police initially confirmed 2 fatalities. Late on 25 June, Civil Protection (ONPC) said that 5 people have died and 1 is missing.
More heavy rain has been forecast to continue until 28 June and orange (3rd level of 4) level warnings issues for parts of Abidjan District.
This is the third rain-related disaster to hit the city since mid-June. One person died after 260mm of rain fell in Abidjan in 48 hours to 15 June. Heavy rain then triggered flooding and a landslide in Anyama, a city in the northern outskirts of Abidjan, during the early hours of 18 June, whre 16 people died.
Social Media
Heavy rains in Abidjan with Floods in many places. The maximum rate of 240mm in 5hours pic.twitter.com/RLsXOD6qTm— Daouda KONATE (@DaoKonate) June 25, 2020