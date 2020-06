© YouTube/Frankie Lucena (screen capture)

Three bright meteor fireballs were recorded within 90 minutes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico on June 16th 2020, facing slightly NW between the hours of 04:40 UTC and 06:08 UTC (12:40 and 2:08 am).Almost a year ago, on 22 June 2019, astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico . The asteroid, 13 feet (4 meters) long, made a spectacular fireball that was equivalent to about 6,000 tons of exploding TNT, according to the Center for Near Earth Object Studies ( CNEOS ), which is run by the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, California.Satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recorded its impact and destruction at 5:25 p.m. EDT (21:25 UTC), as you can see on this tweet below.