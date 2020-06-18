© REUTERS/Tom Brenner



President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavirus infections."We won't be closing the country again. We won't have to do that," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel.Restaurants, gyms, schools and other locations closed down in March as the country braced for the coronavirus, which has so far sickened 2.16 million Americans and killed nearly 118,000.