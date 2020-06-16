Society's Child
Big Brother is Watching! Facial recognition camera system named 'Orwell' to be installed in all 43,000 schools in Russia for 'safety purposes'
Jonny Tickle
RT
Tue, 16 Jun 2020 15:57 UTC
RT
Tue, 16 Jun 2020 15:57 UTC
According to reports by Russian business daily Vedomosti, Rostec's National Center for Informatization (NCI) will be equipping educational centers with video surveillance systems for inside their buildings, as well as cameras to protect their perimeters.
The video-recording equipment will be hooked up to a platform called 'Orwell,' a surveillance system with the ability to perform face recognition, provided by Russian company NtechLab.
The first stage of the project has already been completed, according to a representative from NCI. Video surveillance systems have been delivered to 1,608 educational institutions in 12 regions. When the project is completed, every school in Russia will be fully equipped.
According to Evgeny Lapshev, a spokesperson for technology concern Elvis-Neotec, who is also working on the project, this system allows real-time identification of faces, which can be compared with monitoring lists and used to send notifications when matches are found.
Elvis-Neotec has been involved in more than 500 such projects since 2011, including equipping the National Defense Management Center with security systems and projects at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Big Brother is Watching! Facial recognition camera system named 'Orwell' to be installed in all 43,000 schools in Russia for 'safety purposes'
- 'We've never seen that before': Experiment with drug Ketamine reveals possible 'reset button' inside the brain
- Best of the Web: UNHRC joins pile-on against US police's 'systemic racism,' but US military makes police brutality look like amateur hour
- Elderly man's survival of COVID-19 comes with a $1.1 million, 181-page bill
- Russian jets intercept US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea
- Seven Minneapolis police officers quit after George Floyd protests due to 'lack of support from city leaders'
- Heavy summer rains cause flooding in Varna, Bulgaria
- Mississippi River quietly climbing record charts again - 2nd highest ever number of days above flood stage
- 63 dead or missing as summer floods, downpours continue to hit south China - almost 8.5 million people affected
- Huge summer storm hits Hungary, flooding in capital Budapest
- 3 dead or missing after flash floods destroy bridge in Kwara State, Nigeria
- Best of the Web: 'Conservative' US Supreme Court advances Democratic agenda with radical transgender, guns & immigration decisions
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grain shortages come next in lockdown 2.0
- NYPD says 'no criminality' after officers fall ill after drinking milkshakes at Shake Shack in Manhattan
- Iceland's Grímsvötn volcano showing signs of increased activity, eruption possible
- The modelers thought of everything except reality
- 'The left is taking us backward': Dave Rubin talks to Brendan O'Neill about the 'mind virus' of wokeness
- Best of the Web: Class, not race, divides America
- European Court upholds right to boycott Israel
- SOTT Focus: Masked Threats? Studies Reveal NO Benefits to Global COVID-19 Facemasks-for-all Policy
- Best of the Web: UNHRC joins pile-on against US police's 'systemic racism,' but US military makes police brutality look like amateur hour
- Best of the Web: 'Conservative' US Supreme Court advances Democratic agenda with radical transgender, guns & immigration decisions
- Civil War - A Natural Result of Globalization
- BBC hides new Skripal witness who says no blood samples received at Porton Down before novichok 'discovered' and announced
- Israel approves 'Trump Heights' settlement, taking more land away from Palestinians
- Iran warns IAEA Board against falling under US, Israeli pressure
- 2021: The Davos 'Great Reset'
- Israeli intel to assist in curbing Sunni States' opposition to Bibi's West Bank plans
- Putin: Communists oppose upcoming Russian constitutional changes, want return to a one-party dictatorship
- Palestinian cleric weighs the decades-long conflict with Israel against 'impracticality' of a two-state solution
- Judge wants to know if Michael Flynn dismissal is good for racist police
- NATO's colonization of Ukraine under guise of partnership
- Japan suspends ballistic missile deployment project with US due to 'cost and technical issues'
- America's disintegration no longer sounds like a crazy prediction, but no one will like the consequences
- France won't 'erase' history by removing colonial-era statues - Macron
- EU and UK to speed up Brexit trade talks with October deadline after no progress, back tracking and delays
- Ukraine investigators seize massive cash bribe meant to stop probe of Burisma founder
- De Blasio tells covid contract tracers not to ask positive cases if they've attended BLM protests
- President Trump to sign policing executive order on Tuesday
- Hillary Clinton lost her appeal, order stands to testify on private server and Benghazi emails
- Big Brother is Watching! Facial recognition camera system named 'Orwell' to be installed in all 43,000 schools in Russia for 'safety purposes'
- Elderly man's survival of COVID-19 comes with a $1.1 million, 181-page bill
- Russian jets intercept US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea
- Seven Minneapolis police officers quit after George Floyd protests due to 'lack of support from city leaders'
- NYPD says 'no criminality' after officers fall ill after drinking milkshakes at Shake Shack in Manhattan
- The modelers thought of everything except reality
- 'The left is taking us backward': Dave Rubin talks to Brendan O'Neill about the 'mind virus' of wokeness
- Best of the Web: Class, not race, divides America
- European Court upholds right to boycott Israel
- Woke wave: Julius Caesar statue in Belgium vandalized with 'crook' graffiti
- Local UK police constabulary tells officers to take the knee, lest they become focus of protester attention
- Republic Of CHAZ begins reparations; white participants pressured to give blacks $10 each
- 85% of independent restaurants could go out of biz by the end of 2020 says Independent Restaurant Coalition
- Molotov-tossing Brooklyn lawyer was an intern for Soros-funded anti-Israel group
- Atlanta police seek masked woman suspected of burning down Atlanta Wendy's
- Hello, child services? Woman with baby wears 'If they start shooting, stand behind me' T-shirt at BLM protest, causes outrage
- 78-year-old academic & navy veteran charged with HIGH TREASON for selling classified data on Russian Arctic submarines to China
- London airport says industry may take years to recover
- Global stocks slump amid fears of renewed lockdown measures due to claims of coronavirus 'outbreaks' in US and China
- Many young men are shunning sex. Is it because feminism and #MeToo are constant reminders of the inferiority of male identity?
- Priceless Maya murals found during house renovation in Guatemala
- Mixture and migration brought agriculture to sub-Saharan Africa
- Part of China's Great Wall not built for war
- Tropical disease in Medieval Europe revises history of pathogen related to syphilis
- Discovery of oldest bow and arrow technology in Eurasia
- London's oldest theatre discovered in East End excavation
- Whites were slaves in North Africa before blacks were slaves in the New World
- Por-Bajin: Insights into abandoned, 1,300 year old, Uyghur island complex in Siberia revealed by radiocarbon dating spikes
- 13,000 year old bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered
- Best of the Web: The youth of China were the enforcers of Mao's cultural revolution
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'We've never seen that before': Experiment with drug Ketamine reveals possible 'reset button' inside the brain
- Unusual green glow spotted in Mars' atmosphere
- 2017 Radioactive cloud over Europe likely from civilian source
- Weakening of Earth's magnetic field probed
- The human body provides biomimetic inspiration
- SpaceX launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 Planet SkySats, nails rocket landing
- Norwegian scientist claims coronavirus was lab-made and 'not natural in origin'
- Pro-science skeptic Dr. Marc Defant recants, now supports Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- SARS antibodies found to block coronavirus infections, study shows
- Maritime mystery: Is the growing South Atlantic Anomaly causing ships to sail in circles, unable to steer?
- Human eggs prefer some men's sperm over others, research shows
- Ancient mud reveals reason for sudden collapse of Mayan Empire
- Giant structures deep beneath Earth's surface discovered
- Meet the largest land-dwelling "bug" of all time
- Rocks on asteroid Bennu are cracking, surprising scientists
- Exotic fifth state of matter made on the International Space Station
- Scientists find new liquid phase of crystals
- Shock waves created in the lab mimic exploding stars
- New hints of volcanism under the heart of northern Europe
- Titan drifting away from Saturn faster than predicted
- Heavy summer rains cause flooding in Varna, Bulgaria
- Mississippi River quietly climbing record charts again - 2nd highest ever number of days above flood stage
- 63 dead or missing as summer floods, downpours continue to hit south China - almost 8.5 million people affected
- Huge summer storm hits Hungary, flooding in capital Budapest
- 3 dead or missing after flash floods destroy bridge in Kwara State, Nigeria
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grain shortages come next in lockdown 2.0
- Iceland's Grímsvötn volcano showing signs of increased activity, eruption possible
- India's Lake Lonar turns pink baffling scientists and locals
- Mysterious deaths of elephants in Botswana being investigated
- Massive amounts of remaining winter snow still being plowed in mid-June in Glacier National Park, Montana - up 80 feet deep
- Deadly floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain hit South Sulawesi, Indonesia
- Landslide after heavy rain leaves 8 dead in Parbat, Nepal
- Rare fire rainbow appears in northeast Taiwan
- Talk about fire in the sky! Monster thunderstorm sparks unusually massive red sprite burst over Slovakia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Winnindoo, Australia
- Signs and Portents: Buffalo gives birth to two-headed calf in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Rare, deep water King-of-the-Salmon discovered near Port Angeles, Washington
- Fishermen catch rare, 6-meter oarfish off Cozumel, Mexico - normally a denizen of deep water
- Severe summer flood hits Karabağlar-İzmir, Turkey
- New Zealand has coldest June temperature in five years
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Green meteor fireball lights up night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- SOTT Focus: Masked Threats? Studies Reveal NO Benefits to Global COVID-19 Facemasks-for-all Policy
- #FluorideTrial: Scientist says he was threatened because of fluoride study - Week 1 in review
- Parasite infection closely linked to gastrointestinal microbiome
- Recovered 'coronavirus patients' report health issues months later
- The American Teaching Hospital: School That Teaches Psychopathic Values To Future Doctors
- Four EU nations to fund AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines for Europe
- Best of the Web: We don't need no stinking vaccine for Covid-19
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- 'Genetic switch' link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
Oscar-worthy performances from prominent US Democratic Party members.
Quote of the Day
The world is a dangerous place. Not because of people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it.
- Albert Einstein
Recent Comments
The hospital must have thought they'd make more money keeping him alive than allowing him to die. Obviously not admitted to Elmhurst hospital in...
What's interesting is the Government is in the position where they have to defend something toxic and/or problematic that is forced on the public....
This can only lead to vaccinations for all, then. Regardless of how dangerous - and they ARE dangerous!
I found this discussion between Viva Frei and Robert Barnes (attorney representing anonymous Covington kids suit against 2 members of Congress for...
L M....tomatillo, chicken pozole...to you!
Comment: As Benjamin Franklin famously said, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."